Mary Alice Davlin
September 25, 1935 - March 28, 2019
Mary Alice (Dover) Davlin, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, March 28, 2019. Mary Alice was born to Charles and Bessie Dover on September 25, 1935 in Great Falls, Montana. She grew up on a ranch in Buffalo, Montana where she graduated from high school. In 1954, she met and married Hugh Davlin and eventually they moved to Nampa, Idaho in 1960. They raised four children, Doug, Debbie, Richard, and Danny. She liked to crochet, bowl, and play cards. She is survived by her four children as well as numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, April 1, 2019 at Kohlerlawn Cemetery, 76 6th St. North, Nampa. Arrangements are under the direction and care of Alsip and Persons Funeral Chapel, 404 10th Avenue South, Nampa. To view Mary Alice's online guest book or to send condolences please visit: www.alsippersons.com
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Mar. 30, 2019