Mary Joyce Ellington Shrum Nowland

July 8, 1964 - November 10, 2020

It's with great sadness to announce the unexpected passing of Mary Shrum Nowland at the age of 56 on November 10, 2020 in Nampa, ID of pancreatitis.

Mary was born July 8, 1964 to Neil and Maureen Ellington in Sacramento, CA.

Mary grew up in Sacramento and graduated from C.K.McClatchy High School and received her under- graduate degree from CSU Sacramento (CSUS)

Mary loved to be around people, especially children. It showed in the type of work she did and the career path she took. While attending CSUS, Mary worked at the YMCA as a camp counselor, the Sacramento Children's Home, and her favorite the magical Fairy Tale Town of Sacramento. Her job was to entertain children by putting on puppet shows; it was an ideal fit for her as she loved making kids laugh. Mary made a positive impact on many young people's lives.

Mary met the father of her two girls in West Yellowstone, Montana and they eventually settled in Caldwell ID. She always wanted to be a mother and cherished her two daughters Molly and Madeline. She was happiest baking cookies with them, driving them to gymnastics, dance/clogging class, soccer practice, attending school functions and church activities. She somehow found the time to further her education and received a Master's in Social Work degree at the School of Social Work and Sociology at Walla Walla University in Washington State while raising her two girls.

Mary started working for the Dept. of Health and Welfare, Family and Children's Services in June 1991. She was excellent in her job of working to keep children safe and where possible to reunite families in the child welfare system.

On Dec. 2, 2007 the Idaho Press Tribune honored Mary by publishing a story about a new program she helped create and run called a "wraparound" to help and treat local children afflicted with behavioral and mental health symptoms.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Neil Jr. and Allan Ellington. She is survived by her loving husband William Nowland of Nampa, ID, beloved daughters Molly and Madeline Shrum of Middleton, ID. Stepmother Brenda Aldridge, sister Therese Stiffler and her husband Derek, brother Anthony Ellington and his wife Mary, stepsisters Marie Palo, Donna Jean Rains and Patty Brooks. She is also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins and many nieces and nephews and close family friend Diane Bartell.

She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints 4th ward, Nampa, ID.

Mary was a kind, caring and loving soul who will be sorely missed.

Cremation under the direction of Nampa Funeral Home-Yraguen Chapel,



Memorial services are pending.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store