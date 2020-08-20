Mary Lou Free
September 7, 1933 - August 15, 2020
Mary Lou Skelton was born September 7, 1933 to Homer and Edith Skelton, the third of four children. A family named Free moved to Caldwell in 1938, became active in the Caldwell Church of Christ, and developed a close friendship with the Skelton family. Mary Lou met Bill Free when she was five years old and he was nine.
After graduating from Caldwell High School in 1951, Mary attended Pepperdine College. Several monthslater Bill received military orders to go to Germany, asked Mary to join him, and they married a few weeks later. Bill and Mary moved back to Idaho in 1958 and, except for a two-year stint in Portland in the 90s, remained in the Treasure Valley the rest of their lives. They were devoted to each other throughout their 63 years of marriage.
Mary was gifted musically, had a beautiful singing voice and trained many young men as worship leaders. She was active in Women for Columbia for two decades, a passionate donor of time and blood to the Red Cross, and a member of the Caldwell Church of Christ her entire life. Mary kept an obsessively clean house; was a terrific cook; a committed Christian; and loving wife, mom and grandma. She had a wise sense of humor, and was a servant of goodness wherever she found room for it, not only within her immediate community and family.
Mary entered into rest on August 15, 2020, following a difficult, but graceful, journey with Alzheimer's. She is survived by children Janna, Scott (Susie), and Joel (Patti); grandchildren Jennifer (Rich) Lehman, Jamie Dudman, Jordan (Claire), Preston (Tiffany), and Alex; great-grandchildren Taj, Melot, Teo, Rana and Hazel; brothers Ray (Lois) and Carl (Lorraine); much extended family and many friends.
At Mary's request, there will not be a memorial service. The family is grateful to the staff at Autumn Windand Heart & Home for their compassionate care. If you would like to honor Mary's life and memory, please consider a donation to: Alzheimer's Association
