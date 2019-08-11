|
Mary Lucille (Mihan) Freeman
December 13, 1937 - August 7, 2019
After a long journey, Mary Lucille (Mihan) Freeman, passed on August 7, 2019 and gained her eternal wings. We are sure she was greeted with open arms by her beloved husband Guy. Mary was born on December 13, 1937 in Boise, ID to Joe & Laurine Mihan. She was welcomed by 3 older brothers, Jack, Jim & Gary. When Mary was young, her family lived in the Boise & Meridian area where her father farmed. The family then moved to Melba. Here Mary attended school, graduating from Nampa High in 1955. She had many fond memories of life on the farm & the "shenanigans" her older brothers got into. Mary worked at bakeries in Nampa while attending Boise Business College. She met her true love, Guy Freeman, & they were married August 29, 1958. Life was a whirlwind for Mary, but she never quit smiling or joking. She & Guy became proud parents to Brant in 1959, Tim in 1960 & Frank in 1961. Mary loved her family & wore out many rosaries praying for them. The family first lived on Blaine St. in Caldwell before moving to Middleton. Guy worked for Idaho Meat Pack while also trading cattle & horses. Mary worked at Glen L Evans tying fishing flies & then became a cattleman's wife with many chores. The family's journey took a new twist with the cattle market crash in 1967. This started a successful career in horse racing. Guy became a racehorse trainer with Mary & the boys following across the country. Mary wore many hats during this time. Horse trainer, groom & transporter to name a few. She treasured her albums of "win pictures" from the racehorses. The family returned to Idaho in 1974, settling in Marsing. Mary took the job as secretary for the Owyhee County prosecuting attorney. She also became a foster mom to many kids during this time. A new chapter started in the mid 1980's when Guy & Mary moved to Nampa & started Freeman & Co. Construction. Mary took on the task of secretary & managed the office. She was the glue that held it all together. Mary retired in 1998. Mary's door was always open to anyone. She kept the coffee hot & always had company stopping by. Mary loved reading the newspaper & watching horse racing. She was known to stock up on coffee & cigarettes before winter storms. Mary was a devout Catholic her entire life. She attended church any chance she could even if in another state. Her faith in the Lord helped her through each of life's challenges. Mary was also very proud of her Irish ancestry. From her curly red hair to her quick wit, she was a true corker. Mary loved her family & would do anything for them. She always reminded us that she "was sure glad God gave you to me". Mary was preceded in death by her husband Guy, her parents & her three brothers. She is survived by sons, Brant (Julie) Homedale, Tim (Michelle) Marsing, Frank (Kim) Nampa; seven grandchildren, Joe, Russell, Sarah, Temi, Guy, Megan, Katie and nine great grandchildren.
Recitation of the Rosary will be held on Tuesday, August 13th at 7pm at the Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel, 415 12th Ave. So. - 208-442-8171. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 14th at 11am at St. Paul's Catholic Church, 510 W. Roosevelt Ave in Nampa. Burial will follow at the Mount Calvary Cemetery, Nampa. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Mary to St. Paul's Educational Foundation, PO Box 1241 Nampa, ID, 83653. An online guest book is available at www.nampafuneralhome.com
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Aug. 11, 2019