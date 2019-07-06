Mary Catherine Jenness

July 22, 1935 - May 12, 2019

Mary Catherine Jenness, beloved mother of 6 and grandmother of 4, died May 12th 2019.

Mary C, as she liked to be called, was born in Nampa Idaho on July 22nd 1935 to Catherine and Randolf Jenness. They moved to Portland where her father was an editor of a local newspaper. When he died in 1955, Mary C published the last issue, and helped support her mother and 2 younger brothers while she was a full time college student. She graduated Portland University in 1956 with a Bachelor of Arts in Library Science.

Mary C was an intrepid traveler, voracious reader, and had an endless curiosity about the world. She traveled to Korea and Japan in the late 50's, Europe and Russia in the 80's, and collected art and stories from all of her travels.

She is survived by her brother Terry Jenness (her brother Louis Charles and Jim died before her), her children Randy Chapman, Jim Chapman, Sue Leon, and Cathe Martin(her sons David and Sean died before her), her sons in law Louis Leon and Kevin Martin, and her grandchildren Beth and Louis Leon, and Max and Emma Martin. She is dearly missed. Published in Idaho Press Tribune on July 6, 2019