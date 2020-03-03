|
Mary Grunewald McGown
June 19, 1949 - February 29, 2020
Mary Grunewald McGown, Ph.D., died peacefully, after a short illness, on February 29, 2020. She was a wonderful well-rounded person. Mary brought joy, intelligence, dedication, and love to her many roles as wife, mother, sibling, civic volunteer, and friend.
Mary was born June 19, 1949 in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. She was the eldest of six children, all of whom survive. Mary graduated from the University of Northern Colorado in 1978 with a B.S. in Biology. That same year she married John McGown. She was able to convince one of her professors that a short honeymoon to Steamboat Springs was a good enough reason to take a test late. Shortly after their marriage, Mary and John embarked on a fifteen-month tour of the U.S. and Canada in a fifth wheel travel trailer and a Ford F-250. One of the stops was Idaho where they took advantage of the incredible white water two years in a row. In 1979 they rafted the Middle and Main Forks of the Salmon River back to back. John turned 30 on the Middle Fork and Mary turned 30 four days later on the Main. Since John was the paddle raft captain, it was one of the few times Mary took orders without question.
Mary and John moved to Denver after their big adventure, where Mary received her Masters in Landscape Architecture from the University of Colorado at Denver and John received his LL.M. in Taxation from the University of Denver. They decided that Denver would be too big in 20 years and began a search for a new home. While Boise did not make any national top ten lists in 1982, it made their list as number one. After taking time to settle in, Mary decided to pursue her Ph.D. in Forest, Wildlife, and Range Management at the University of Idaho. She also took the time to have her firstborn, Erin. Erin spent much of her first year in Moscow and John found "tax deductible" reasons to visit from Boise. Shortly after her second daughter Brenna's birth, Mary finished her Ph.D. In 1994, she successfully defended her dissertation and graduated with her family to cheer her on.
Mary used her diverse skill set and education in a variety of jobs. She worked for the landscape architecture firm Beck & Baird, the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation, the City of Boise, Idaho Rivers United, and the Idaho Department of Water Resources, where she retired as the State Floodplain Coordinator in 2013. Not satisfied with a small package of donuts at the afternoon break on her last day, she threw a retirement party complete with live Rock 'n' Roll music, catering, dancing, and tequila to celebrate her retirement in style. Few will forget the lady in the pink-feathered boa downing shots of tequila, or the Chancellors' rendition of "Mustang Mary" (aka Mustang Sally).
Mary's civic engagement was extensive. She served as President of the local chapter of the League of Women Voters, Idaho representative to the Northwest Energy Coalition, Chair of the Boise Parks and Recreation Commission, Chair of the Idaho Rivers United Board of Directors (John did not realize she was Chair until he asked why they were seated at the head table at an IRU Annual Meeting). Her community activity and advocacy extended to the Audubon Society, Great Old Broads, Idaho Conservation League, Girl Scouts, Sierra Club, Idaho Master Naturalist Program, Idaho Native Plant Society, Sunday school teacher, and more.
Mary was an avid hiker and traveler. In addition to exploring the mountains of the West, she completed ten walks in Great Britain with the Newport Outdoor Group, a trekking group based in Wales. She is one of a few to walk the whole length of Wales. John and Mary also hiked New Zealand, Bulgaria, the Republic of Georgia, and Ireland. Their most recent trip was a family "trip of a lifetime" to South Africa, Botswana and Zimbabwe. John let Erin and Brenna choose the location as long as he and Mary could tag along.
Family was key to Mary's life. She and her five siblings had a family reunion last August in Oshkosh. She took great pride in Erin and Brenna and their many accomplishments, especially their pursuit of education (both have earned Masters Degrees). A significant part of Mary's personal life revolved around the family cabin at Grandjean, Idaho where she was able to pursue her passion of bird watching. The beautiful setting of the cabin easily outweighs the lack of electricity and cell phone service.
Memorial services will be held on Wednesday, March 4th at 2:00 p.m. at the Boise Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, located at 6200 N. Garrett Street in Boise. The family also plans to have a celebration of Mary's life this summer. In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made to the McGown Family Fund at the Idaho Community Foundation (208-342-3535) to further support the causes to which Mary dedicated so much of her life.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Mar. 3, 2020