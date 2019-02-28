Services Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Marsing Legion Hall Resources More Obituaries for Mary Blackstock Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Mary Murkowski Blackstock

1961 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Mary Lynn Murkowski Blackstock

January 21, 1961 - February 22, 2019

Mary Lynn Murkowski Blackstock of Givens Springs, Idaho passed away unexpectedly February 22, 2019.

She was born to Tom and Fran Murkowski January 21, 1961 in Port Angeles, Washington. Growing up in Quilcene, Washington, Mary was involved in 4-H and raising registered Angus Cattle. After high school she worked showing cattle professionally all over the United States and Canada. She was clipping cattle for Foote Acres Angus when she met the love of her life Ted S Blackstock and they were married June 14, 1986. They had two children Tyler and Katelyn and made their home on the Blackstock Ranch.

Besides her family Mary's passion was her community. Mary was a firm believer in helping others and demonstrated it in so many ways. Mary was a Wilson Butte 4-H leader for over 34 years. She mentored many kids and parents to do their best and help others along the way. Kids' lives and futures were formed at the kitchen table, barn, and ranch of Mary Blackstock. Mary knew a secret about raising good kids and saw to it that the older kids helped the younger ones. Mary's mission was to teach and grow kids into productive, community-minded, patriotic Americans-who do not make excuses-they make things happen. Mary received the Owyhee County 4-H Distinguished Service Award in 2010.

Mary was a member of the Owyhee Cattleman's Association, Owyhee County Farm Bureau- Women's Chair, Owyhee Range Land Firefighter, Owyhee County Fair Board, and Beef Superintendent. Mary was also a Coach for Marsing Basketball teams and always reminded her players to, "Remember- make wise choices, wear your seat belt and act like a lady" (yes, even the boys).

She was very passionate about ranching and loved to take pictures to promote and document the western lifestyle. Her photographs can be found in local restaurants, magazines, and the pencil drawings of Dick Jenkins. Mary loved to cook and worked at the Job Corps and Marsing School Cafeteria as a cook for many years. She carried her love of cooking, planning, and entertaining, organizing the best BBQ's, brandings, camping trips, trail rides, barn parties and family picnics. And after all that, would still be up for a game of pool.

Mary loved Owyhee County and the Blackstock ranch. In recent years she realized two of her dreams: making the ranch a wedding venue and putting up the Blackstock ranch entrance sign.

Mary leaves many loving memories to be cherished by her extended family and friends.

Mary is survived by her husband Ted, son Tyler, daughter Katelyn, of Givens Springs, Idaho; mother Fran Murkowski of Quilcene, Washington; sister Jean (Tim) De Lisle of Grants Pass, Oregon; brothers and sisters in-law, many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Mary was preceded in death by her father Tom Murkowski.

Mary's life celebration will be held at the Marsing Legion Hall on March 2nd at 11 a.m. reception to follow. Donations can be made to the Owyhee Cattlemen's Heritage fund, in memory of Mary. Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Feb. 28, 2019