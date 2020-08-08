1/1
Mary Oliver
1917 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Vincent Oliver
November 1, 1917 - August 4, 2020
Mary Vincent Oliver passed away peacefully on August 4, 2020 in Nampa, Idaho at the age of 102. Loving mother of Maryann Zogg (Jack) and Jolyn Roberts-Vanwassenhove (the late Rick Roberts, then Mike Vanwassenhove). Grandmother to Rick (Nikki) Zogg, Jonell (John) Sleeman, Steven Zogg, Michael (Vanessa) Roberts, Melissa (Scott) McClure, Kelly (Dennis) Montgomery. Great -Grandmother of Jay Zogg, Janna (Michael) Zogg, Jake Sleeman, Ryan Sleeman, Kendall Zogg, Jaclyn Zogg, Cash McClure, Teresa Roberts, Oliver Roberts, Hank McClure, Charles Montgomery, Luke Montgomery and Everett Robert s. Graveside service was held Friday, August 7, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to Catholic Charities, American Diabetes Association, Polycystic Kidney Disease Foundation, Caldwell Crisis Center, or your favorite charity. You can view the full obituary and send condolences at www.flahifffuneralchapel.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Aug. 8, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 7, 2020
What a sweet wonderful Lady. It was a great opportunity to meet her. Was sure missing her in the dietary line up. She was just so cute and sweet. My thoughts are with the family of this dear sweet lady.
Georgie
Georgianna Patton
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved