Mary Vincent Oliver
November 1, 1917 - August 4, 2020
Mary Vincent Oliver passed away peacefully on August 4, 2020 in Nampa, Idaho at the age of 102. Loving mother of Maryann Zogg (Jack) and Jolyn Roberts-Vanwassenhove (the late Rick Roberts, then Mike Vanwassenhove). Grandmother to Rick (Nikki) Zogg, Jonell (John) Sleeman, Steven Zogg, Michael (Vanessa) Roberts, Melissa (Scott) McClure, Kelly (Dennis) Montgomery. Great -Grandmother of Jay Zogg, Janna (Michael) Zogg, Jake Sleeman, Ryan Sleeman, Kendall Zogg, Jaclyn Zogg, Cash McClure, Teresa Roberts, Oliver Roberts, Hank McClure, Charles Montgomery, Luke Montgomery and Everett Robert s. Graveside service was held Friday, August 7, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to Catholic Charities, American Diabetes Association, Polycystic Kidney Disease Foundation, Caldwell Crisis Center, or your favorite charity
