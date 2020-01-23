|
|
Mary Louise Phillips
12/03/1934 - 12/17/2019
Mary Louise Phillips (Beam) 85, of Nampa, died Tuesday December 17th at a Nampa hospital from natural causes. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 3 p.m. at the Church of God of Prophecy, 11535 Smith Ave. Nampa, Idaho.
Mary was born December 3, 1934 in Colcord, Oklahoma to Robert and Emmaline Beam. Mary grew up in the Wilder-Nampa area with her siblings, Bernice Waldemer, Clarence Beam, William Beam, Tom Beam, Ella Mae Towler, Margaret Gillmore, and is survived by her youngest sibling, Verl Beam.
Mary married Richard Phillips in 1954 and were married for 52 years, until his passing in 2006. They lived in Nampa, Idaho where they raised their 3 daughters, Pamela Oltman, Patricia Werner, and Sandra Clink (whom the family lost in 2001).
Mary is survived by her 2 daughters, Pam and Pat, Her 7 Grandchildren, Jason Parker, Trisha Post, Chelsie Thompson, Mike Werner, Valarie Upton, Wesley Clink, and Katie Clink. Mary also has 14 Great Grandchildren, Abby, Ella, Grace, Lillia, Paislie, Jack, Dylan, Emma, Kiley, Adrienne, Karsen, Paige, Ethan, and Logan
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Jan. 23, 2020