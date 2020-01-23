Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
3:00 PM
Church of God of Prophecy
11535 Smith Ave.
Nampa, ID
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Phillips
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Phillips


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Phillips Obituary
Mary Louise Phillips
12/03/1934 - 12/17/2019
Mary Louise Phillips (Beam) 85, of Nampa, died Tuesday December 17th at a Nampa hospital from natural causes. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 3 p.m. at the Church of God of Prophecy, 11535 Smith Ave. Nampa, Idaho.
Mary was born December 3, 1934 in Colcord, Oklahoma to Robert and Emmaline Beam. Mary grew up in the Wilder-Nampa area with her siblings, Bernice Waldemer, Clarence Beam, William Beam, Tom Beam, Ella Mae Towler, Margaret Gillmore, and is survived by her youngest sibling, Verl Beam.
Mary married Richard Phillips in 1954 and were married for 52 years, until his passing in 2006. They lived in Nampa, Idaho where they raised their 3 daughters, Pamela Oltman, Patricia Werner, and Sandra Clink (whom the family lost in 2001).
Mary is survived by her 2 daughters, Pam and Pat, Her 7 Grandchildren, Jason Parker, Trisha Post, Chelsie Thompson, Mike Werner, Valarie Upton, Wesley Clink, and Katie Clink. Mary also has 14 Great Grandchildren, Abby, Ella, Grace, Lillia, Paislie, Jack, Dylan, Emma, Kiley, Adrienne, Karsen, Paige, Ethan, and Logan
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -