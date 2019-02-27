Mary A. Pierce

October 6, 1932 - February 23, 2019

Mary Alberta (Comer) Pierce, 86, died 23 Feb 2019 at Streamside Assisted Living, Nampa, ID. Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m., March 30, 2019, at Alsip and Persons Funeral Home of Nampa. Private family inurnment will take place at Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery.

She was born 06 October 1932, in Los Angeles, Calif., a daughter of Thomas Joseph Comer, Sr., and Mabel Anna (Laubender).

She married Roy Henry Pierce on 07 Oct 1948, in Los Angeles, Calif. Roy preceded her in death on 29 June 2004. She worked first as a switchboard operator, then as a bookkeeper at Allen Paul Oldsmobile in Inglewood, Calif. In the summer of 1969, the family moved to Nampa, ID. She worked in the office of Storey's Feed & Seed, Nampa. Then moved on to Producer's Co-Op, Nampa, where she handled the Accounts Payable. She retired from Producer's Co-Op in 1997. Her interests were many and varied. She enjoyed bowling, sewing, crocheting, playing solitaire on the computer, and attending to her flowers before her own health started to decline. She stoically and lovingly took care of not only her mother, but also our father in the later years of their lives when their health was declining.

Survivors include three daughters: Chris Miller, Laura Wilson, Delcie (Larry) Kelly; a son, Gregg (Aileen) Pierce, all of Nampa, ID; 6 grandchildren: Steve (Tonya) Wallace, Rodney Wallace, Jennifer Wilson, Karen and Kyle Pierce, Brandon (Maria) Kelly; eight great-grandchildren: Gavin Wallace, Sheyanne (Wyatt) Laursen, Madison Wallace, Tawna Sein, Samantha and Lorena Montoya; Nicholas and Hunter Kelly; 3 great-great-great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews and their families. Preceding her in death was a son, Kevin Roy Pierce and 3 son-in-laws: Robert Eugene Wallace, Larry Miller, and Larry Dean Wilson. Mary, being the last of her line, was also pre-deceased by her parents and the following sisters and brothers: Marcella Yvonne Coffey and Kathleen Rita Kuhles, Thomas Joseph Comer Jr. and Ralph Eugene Comer.

We are comforted knowing that she is in a better place and is now under our heavenly Father's eternal care.

The family would like to thank Streamside Assisted Living and Memory Care staff, First Choice Hospice, and all others who attended to our mother especially in the last six years of her life.

It is requested that in in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made in her name to: the of Boise, 2995 N Cole Rd Suite 120, Boise, ID 83704 or , 2676 S Vista Ave, Boise, ID 83705.

Services are under the direction of Alsip and Persons Funeral Chapel, 404 10th Avenue South, Nampa, ID 83651. To sign Mary's online guestbook or to share memories, please visit www.alsippersons.com. Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary