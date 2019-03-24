Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alsip & Persons Funeral Chapel
404 Tenth Avenue South
Nampa, ID 83651
(208) 466-3545
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Alsip & Persons Funeral Chapel
404 Tenth Avenue South
Nampa, ID 83651
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Pierce
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Pierce


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary Pierce Obituary
Mary A. Pierce, 86, of Nampa, passed away Saturday, February 23, 2019 at a Nampa care center. A service celebrating her life will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Alsip and Persons Funeral Chapel, 404 10th Avenue South, Nampa, ID 83651. To share memories or to view her obituary, please visit www.alsippersons.com. Services are under the care of Alsip and Persons Funeral Chapel, 404 10th Avenue South, Nampa, ID 83651. 208-466-3545
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now