|
|
Mary A. Pierce, 86, of Nampa, passed away Saturday, February 23, 2019 at a Nampa care center. A service celebrating her life will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Alsip and Persons Funeral Chapel, 404 10th Avenue South, Nampa, ID 83651. To share memories or to view her obituary, please visit www.alsippersons.com. Services are under the care of Alsip and Persons Funeral Chapel, 404 10th Avenue South, Nampa, ID 83651. 208-466-3545
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Mar. 24, 2019