|
|
Mary Roberts
1941 - 2020
On Sunday, January 5th, 2020, Mary Emily Roberts, passed into the arms of our Lord, at the age of 78.
Mary was born in Cleveland, OH, on March 24, 1941, to Sattum and Opal June. Mary's occupation throughout her life consisted of caring for the health of others.
Mary had a passion for our Lord and her faith life included lots of prayers for her family. No matter what the circumstances, there was no judgement, just love and support. Her love for her children and her grandchildren, to include those 'heart adopted', was limitless. She was their biggest fan.
Mary never knew a stranger. People and animals had a tendency to gravitate to her door. Her smile was contagious. Her home was always open to any new family member, to include those with, fur, feathers, etc.
She loved the outdoors and was known to spontaneously take off in her car to drive to the mountains and take a hike and or swim. Her hobbies consisted of; knitting, sewing, cooking and feeding people in mass amounts.
Mary is survived by all of her children; James Sattum Muir, John Glen Muir, Daniel Jay Muir, and Wendy Rae Muir. Grandchildren; Cody Allen Heinley/Muir, Danielle Leigh Muir, Amy Marie Muir, James Matthew Angulo and Sean Michael Angulo. Great grandchildren; Braelyn Muir and Talon Keith Heinley. Sister and Brother In-law; Gary and Bonnie Glover. Brother: Billy June and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; Sattum William June, from Indiana, PA and Opal Jean Robinson, of Nampa, ID. Sisters: Betty Muir and Carol Williams.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday January 16th, 2020, at St. Paul's Catholic Church, 510 W Roosevelt, Nampa Idaho, at 11:30am.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made in her name, to Boise Idaho Humane Society.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Jan. 14, 2020