Mary Margaret McCurley Simpson
October 4, 1930 - November 6, 2020
Mary Margaret (McCurley) Simpson, age 90, went to be with the Lord and the love of her life J. D. Simpson on November 6, 2020.
She was born October 4, 1930 to James and Mryle McCurley in Alva, Oklahoma. The funny story behind mom's birthday was she was told her birthday was the 3rd of October. It wasn't until she was applying for Social Security that she saw on her birth certificate it was actually the 4th. She was so special she could celebrate twice. Mom lived in Oklahoma until the age of 13. Her family packed what they had and drove to Nampa, Idaho. Mom often said she was raised poor and "what mom cooked you ate." They were just glad to have food. Mom and her sister Delilah worked in the fields hoeing beets. Mom worked hard at school to catch up after the move to Nampa. She was very studious. She graduated from Nampa High School in 1948. After graduation she went to St. Luke's Nursing School. She loved nursing and taking care of others. Her favorite job nursing was being a surgical nurse. She would say that she could hand the doctor the instruments before he asked. After graduating from nursing school with her RN in 1951 she married J.D. Simpson while he was home on leave from the Air Force. They were married in the Presbyterian Church on Second Street on December 24, 1951. They left for California where JD was stationed. They returned to Nampa after dad got out of the Air Force. Mom did not want to leave the nice warm weather. Dad promised they would go back one day, and he fulfilled his promise.
Mom and dad always worked together. Mom said they never had a fight. They bought Mumford Building Supply from George Mumford. It later became Simpson Building Supply. In addition to working at the building supply she worked part time for Dr. Farber.
Mom was always the quiet partner with dad. She supported him at the store being the bookkeeper and made the office run smoothly. Mary was the ticket manager for the Majors and Minors
Mom loved flowers and raised a big garden. Mom canned green beans, applesauce, tomatoes, and peaches. When mom and dad retired from the store, they went back to California. She would always put out a hummingbird feeder and loved watching the hummingbirds. Mom loved to crochet and cross-stitch. She was sad when her hands could no longer hold the crochet hooks anymore. Mom and dad loved to travel. Mom had a strong faith and loved going to church. She would read her Bible every day. She was a member of the United Presbyterian Church in Nampa. Mary and JD returned to Nampa every summer when the heat became unbearable in California. She loved coming back to Nampa in the summer where she could be close to family on the farm.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her sister Delilah, brother Dan, infant daughter Susanne, her husband JD, and one grandchild Karli, She is survived by her son, Dennis (Karen) Simpson of Nampa, daughter Luann (Bryce) Denning of Idaho Falls, 4 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, her sisters Sylvia (Marvin) Ward and Fontella Skaggs, sister-in-law Cindy McCurley and many nieces and nephews. Mom loved animals and is also survived by her dog Allie.
We are grateful for the loving care she received from Grace Assisted Living in Nampa and Hospice Care Comfort Care.
In lieu of flowers a memorial donation to the Idaho Youth Ranch (5465 W Irving Street, Boise, Idaho 83706) is requested.
A funeral service will be held at 11am on Thursday, November 12 at the Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel. A short reception will follow the services at the funeral home and then a private family burial will be held at the Kohlerlawn Cemetery, Nampa. An online guest book is available at www.nampafuneralhome.com