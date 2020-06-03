Mary Lu Spencer
February 3, 1927 - May 29, 2020
Our mother, Mary Lucille ("Lu") Spencer, passed away peacefully on May 29th, 2020 at home, surrounded by family, at the age of 93.
Mary Lu was born February 3rd, 1927 to Dr. Elijah Harrison Ikard and Lucille Ernestine Glover in Gooding, Idaho. Her father, Doc Ikard, was the town's veterinarian. She grew up around auctions and rodeos, beginning her love of art by sketching the horses she watched and rode. At the age of 16 she went to the University of Utah to train to become a nurse. After some graduate studies, she returned to Gooding, where she met the love of her life, a young war veteran and newly minted engineer with Morrison-Knudsen, Lewis Neal Spencer. After that double date, Neal confided to his friend that he had just met the girl he was going to marry. They did so in 1949 and their life-long adventure as a couple began.
Together they were posted to construction projects around the western United States, with Mary Lu raising Melissa and Mark, along with a parade of dogs. As time went on, accommodations slowly improved from tents to trailers to middle class suburban living. Assignments became international, with Mary Lu having to adapt to maintaining households in Canada and Europe. While she remained an "Idaho Girl" at heart, this venturing into new countries broadened her sense of culture and her understanding of what the world had to offer.
In June 1971, Neal's promotion to MK executive status brought them back to Boise, where they established themselves in the Hillcrest home where they were to spend the rest of their lives together. While travel to foreign countries continued, the settled location allowed Mary Lu to devote herself to the Boise community. She threw herself into volunteering for causes like the Philharmonic, Art Museum and Botanical Gardens. She continued her life-long devotion to painting, cataloging her interests and travels in hundreds of canvases that she always insisted were "not quite finished".
With Neal's retirement, they continued to travel, but increasingly devoted their time to Idaho. They split those days between their beautiful Boise home, filled with Mary Lu's art and wonderful treasures accumulated during their travels, and time outdoors in the Sun Valley area. In the mountains, when not walking their dogs, Mary Lu often painted the natural settings while Neal indulged his passion for fly fishing. After Neal passed in 2006, Mary Lu deepened her relationship with her circle of Boise friends. Through it all, she continued to work her art, sketching with her visiting grandchildren within months of her passing.
She is survived by her daughter Melissa Manning; granddaughter, Kayti Summerland; son, Mark Spencer; daughter-in-law, Carol; and grandsons, Neal and Bryan.
A private service will be held graveside under the direction All Saint's Episcopal Church and Cloverdale Funeral Home. A celebration of life will be held later in the summer.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Idaho Botanical Gardens, the Idaho Humane Society, or your favorite charity.
Our family would like to give special thanks to Touchmark, Keystone Hospice, and St Luke's for helping to care for Mom in her final days.
For an extended obituary, please visit www.cloverdalefuneralhome.com.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Jun. 3, 2020.