Mary Aline Thompson DeNardi
1936 - 2020
Mary Aline Thompson DeNardi passed away on November 11, 2020 at her home surrounded by loved ones. She died of kidney failure due to a severe bacterial UTI, We could also say she was a victim of the COVID lock down to protect the elderly and not being able to see her family resulting in a failure to thrive. She was born to Thomas Cecil Thompson and Mary Jeanette Hughes on June 27, 1936 in Raywick, Kentucky in the farmhouse on the hill that has been in the family one hundred years for three generations.
When she was around 2 years old, she had 13 mastoid surgeries and contracted blood poisoning and was not expected to live. Her parents had bought her coffin, and her mother had a photo made of her in a special bonnet and coat. Her doctor managed to come up with an antidote cure and saved her life. Unfortunately, he had cut his finger while working on his miracle and contracted the blood poisoning and died.
Aline met her husband Joe at a church picnic and courted for 4 years before marrying in 1954. She then moved to Boston to be closer to him when his naval ship came back to his home port. She worked at the G.E. plant making Christmas Lights until she came back to Kentucky to bear her first child.
The family moved to Meridian, Idaho in 1962, where she got a job working for a meat company in Meridian making jerky products. She later became a real estate broker working for ACRE (Ada County Real Estate) in Meridian, Idaho.
When not working Aline liked to crochet, quilt, make her own clothes, and go to garage sales and antique shops. She collected red Avon dishes and vintage Green Vaseline glass. She also supported her husband's hobby of hunting by cooking, organizing the supplies needed and babysitting the younger grandchildren. Aline was a great cook, and everyone looked forward to being invited to her home. Aline enjoyed going back to her home state of Kentucky every other year to visit family. When her husband Joe retired from the Boise Fire Department, they went to Yuma, Az to join many of their firefighting family as snowbirds. She enjoyed her summers at their home that Joe built and designed on the Snake River outside of Marsing, Idaho. Aline was a member of the Wilson Sage Hens, sewing blankets for the elderly and making bassinets for young mothers, and the Owyhee County Museum in Murphy, Idaho.
Aline is survived by her daughter Debbie DeNardi (Jim) Bier, 6 grandchildren: Mary (Ryan) Brown, Philip (Annie) Sansotta, Kristin (Bubs) Dayton, Brandi (John) Kessel, Nathan (Kayla) DeNardi, Michaela (Carl) Seaman, and a son by choice Jay (Lori) Stark. She has 12 grandchildren. She has a sister Margaret Thompson, and a brother Gerald Thompson, still living in Marion County, Kentucky. She was preceded in death by her husband Joseph John DeNardi Jr., her son Michael Alan DeNardi, her parents, brothers Bill Thompson, Bert Thompson, Ed Thompson, Charles Thompson (infant), sisters Frances Blandford and Cecilia Mattingly, all of Kentucky.
The family would like to thank Heart and Home Hospice for their compassionate hearts and superior service taking Aline through this difficult time, and Heather Hoewing for being the best doctor anyone could hope to find. Also, to Aline's granddaughters Brandi and Kristin for supporting their aunt throughout this difficult time. Aline's legacy is through her loving grandchildren, who although all adults, will remember their grandmother's guidance throughout life.
The viewing will be at Cloverdale Funeral Home, 1200 North Cloverdale, Boise, Idaho on Monday, November 16, from 6:00 to 7:00 pm with the rosary immediately following. Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, November 17, at Holy Apostles Church, 6300 N Meridian Road, Meridian, Idaho at noon. Reception following at Cloverdale. Interment will be held at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery for family only.
