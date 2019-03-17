Mary Lorraine Platt Whitman

August 29, 1915 - March 7, 2019

Mary Lorraine Platt Whitman, a resident of Caldwell since 2006, passed away at age 103 at her home on March 7, 2019. Lorraine was born August 29, 1915 in Overbrook, Kansas, the youngest of seven children. As a child, she and her brother Ray put on musical reviews for her family and neighbors. In 1935, she married James Rudolph Whitman and supported his veterinary medical practice while raising two daughters, mostly in San Luis Obispo, CA. Their marriage lasted over 62 ½ years, until his death in 1998. Lorraine was a loving and supportive mother to her two daughters, and a role model for parents, grandparents and in-laws. Until 2006, she spent six months of each year alternating between California and Caldwell, during which time she cared for her daughter Diana in Idaho through three major surgeries, one with major complications. Her permanent move to Idaho was to provide support for Diana. During all of this Lorraine was in her eighties. "Grandma Lorraine" is survived by her daughters Diana (Freeland, deceased) and Nancy (Waren); 4 four grand-children, Chet (Debbie), Cheryl (Will), David (Rosa) and Kathy; and six great-grandchildren (Audrey, Hayley, Heather, Heath, Shirin and Jaffar). Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary