|
|
Maryalice Ford
March 2, 1917 - January 29, 2020
Preceded in death by her husband Robert Howell Ford, and her son, Robert Gale Ford.
Living descendants: Son, James Dixon Ford, and his wife, Cecelia of Nampa, Idaho and Daughter, Melody Johnson of Bartlesville, Oklahoma, and Karen Carpenter, widow of Robert Gale Ford, Graham, Texas, 10 living grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.
Maryalice was a resident of Boise, Idaho for 62 years, and moved to Bartlesville, Oklahoma, in August, of 2019, to be close to her daughter and granddaughter.
Maryalice was featured in a Life Magazine dated July 19, 1943, as a member of the WASPS. She loved to fly, and her most recent soaring flight for a centenarian was June 12, 2019, thanks to Hospice Nurse Corinne Woodberry and her husband, as featured in the Idaho Press, Nampa, Idaho.
Her family would like to take this opportunity to thank four special loved ones who loved and cared for our mom, especially during her declining years dealing with dementia. Chris Burgerner, a friend for fifty years, Theresa McLeod, a life-long friend, Shelly Manuel, her devoted granddaughter, and Corinne Woodberry, her Hospice nurse. There are numerous others who cared for Maryalice, but these four went above and beyond and blessed not only Maryalice, but our whole family.
Maryalice will be buried with honors at Pike's Peak National Cemetery for veterans in Colorado Springs, Colorado. There will be a family gathering to celebrate her life.
In lieu of flowers, and because Maryalice loved wildlife and supported Wild Heart Ranch, please send donations to Wild Heart Ranch, P O Box 170, Foyil OK 74031. These folks rescue, heal and release all wild animals that come across their path.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Feb. 5, 2020