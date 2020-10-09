MaryAnn (House) Herod
August 20, 1936 - September 28, 2020
On Monday morning, September 28, 2020, MaryAnn (House) Herod, 84, of Nampa, went to be with the Lord and attend the Great Tole Painting class in the sky, having passed away in Nampa from natural causes. There will be a private graveside service for immediate family only. An online guest book is available at www.nampafuneralhome.com
MaryAnn Herod was born on August 20, 1936 in Madison, So. Dakota to Wilbert and Elsie Freiburghaus. When MaryAnn was five years old, she and her family moved from South Dakota to Nampa, Idaho. She grew up in Nampa and graduated from Nampa High School in 1953. She worked at various jobs until she married Gerald House in 1957. From this union there were two children, Justin W. House and Melody L. (House) Williams. After being divorced for a few years she met and married W. Dennis Herod in 1977 and thus is the family that exists today along with 7 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38015.