Maryetta Woods
1939 - 2020
Maryetta Jane Woods
Maryetta Jane Woods, 81, of Caldwell passed away Thursday, October 1, 2020 at a local care center. She was born September 18, 1939 in Flora, Illinois, the third child of Ben Timothy Cherry and Marcella Evelin Bertrand. She grew up in Texas. She married Bobby Woods on July 8, 1982 in the Church of God located in Kilgore, Texas. Together they raised five children: Cheryle, Teresa, Jenny, Bobby and Allen. The family loved in several different places including: Kilgrore, Texas, Snyder Texas, Emmett, Idaho, Grangeville, Idaho and Caldwell, Idaho.
Mary loved to crochet and fish. She loved church (Pentecostal) and was happy to be a Pasotr's wife. She loved music and singing and although she was missing a finger on her left hand she played the piano and ukulele. She also loved flowers and her favorite color was purple. She found joy in making people laugh. She was able to lift people's spirits and help them feel good about themselves.
We will all miss her and her laugh.
Mary leaves behind her children: Cheryle, Teresa (Keith), Jenny, and Bobby (Dorina); 16 grandchildren and 40 great-grandchildren; and a brother Glen. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a son Allen; and a sister Wanda.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM, Friday, October 9, at Zeyer Funeral Chapel, 83 N Midland Blvd, Nampa. A viewing will be held at the Chapel from 6:00 to 8:00 PM Thursday, October 8. Burial will take place Friday, after the services, in the Kohlerlawn Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at ZeyerFuneralChapel.com.




Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Zeyer Funeral Chapel
OCT
9
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Zeyer Funeral Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Zeyer Funeral Chapel
83 North Midland Boulevard
Nampa, ID 83651
(208) 467-7300
