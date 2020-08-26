Matthew Don Creech
September 4, 1977 - August 21, 2020
Matthew Don Creech, 42, passed from this life into Gods arms, August 21, 2020. He was born September 4, 1977, in Nampa, Idaho, to Nelson & Margaret Creech, joining his big brother Stephen Creech. He attended elementary school in Challis, Idaho, where he met his life-long friend, Steve Sidlow. He spent those first years loving this small community, roaming the hills and playing freely. Many wonderful times were spent at Mosquito Flat Reservoir and on the Salmon River, where he learned his love of fishing with his Dad and rafting with his family. He moved with his family to Baker City, Oregon, when he was 11 years old, where the remainder of his school years were spent. He was in the Company B Jazz Band and played trumpet all four years in high school. He was also a member of the Honor Society. He made many friends in Baker City and and it was a great place to pursue his love of camping and fishing
When he was about 7 years old, he discovered chemistry through a chemistry set he received as a gift. Then and there he decided that's what he wanted to work with when he grew up so upon high school graduation, receiving a chemistry scholarship and an Adler Scholarship, he was accepted into the Oregon State University Chemistry program and graduated from there in 2001. He was hired by the Georgia Pacific internship program when he was a senior at the university and worked in the Toledo, Oregon, paper mill until 2006.
Matt married Janie Michelle Nowell in 2005 while living in Toledo, Oregon. He was hired by Micron in Boise, Idaho, in 2006. He really enjoyed his work at Micron and was successful in his endeavors there. He & his family moved to Boise where his daughter Bella DonNell, the light of his life, was welcomed to our family in 2007. Matt and Michelle divorced in 2020.
He loved having fun and laughing with his friends and family. His favorite thing was being with his daughter and doing things she enjoyed. He also looked forward to fishing with his Dad, playing pool and singing karaoke.
He is survived by his daughter, Bella; his parents, Nelson & Margaret Creech, Emmett, his brother, Stephen Creech, Evanston, Wyo., and numerous, uncles, aunts and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Nelson & Goldie Creech and maternal grandparents, Don & Mary Rule.
Memorials may be made to a college fund for Bella Creech (Nelson Creech) or Make-a-Wish Foundation in the name of Kate Winkle.
Outside funeral service will be held, Friday, August 28, 2020 at 10 am at the Caldwell First Baptist Church, 221 E Linden St, Caldwell, ID 83605. Since the service is outside and there may not be enough seating, it is suggested that you bring lawn chair(s). Interment will follow the funeral service at Canyon Hill Cemetery in Caldwell, Idaho. Friends may share a memory of Matt at www.flahifffuneralchapel.com