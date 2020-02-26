|
|
Maureen Logan
Maureen Logan, 87, of Nampa, Idaho passed away Feb. 21, 2020 in Riverton, Utah. Maureen was born on July 18, 1932 to Milton Owens and Idaho Hadley Pratt in Preston, Idaho. She spent her grade school years in Preston before moving to Kuna where she graduated from high school. During her senior year she met Roy W. Logan who proceeded to win her heart and they were married on May 19, 1950.
Roy and Maureen moved to Pocatello, Idaho where they made lifelong friendships. Later they moved to Nampa where they raised their children. After retirement they moved to Lowman, Idaho where she enjoyed the outdoors through walks, hosting grandchildren and making memories.
Many happy years later they had the opportunity to move back to the Treasure Valley where they rekindled friendships and enjoyed living closer to town. The last two years of her life she spent in Riverton, Utah living in Brighton House Assisted Living.
Reading, playing the piano and crocheting were some of her many accomplishments. Maureen was an excellent horsewoman. She was a homemaker and a gifted cook, seamstress, and gardener. She was always resourceful and had a great sense of humor. Maureen had a gift for making connections and paying attention to the details of others. Her pioneer heritage was important to her and she loved to learn about her ancestors. She was a beloved Mother and Grandmother and made many memories with each of her family members, making them feel loved and appreciated.
She was a lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served the Lord in many church callings. She remained a devoted and faithful daughter of God until the end of her life.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Milton Owens and Idaho Hadley Pratt; husband Roy W. Logan; a brother Rendell W. Pratt; brother -in-law Bud Pearson; and a granddaughter and great-grandson.
Maureen is survived by her daughters, Royleen (Nick) Anderson of Meridian, Idaho and Lynel (John) Martin of Nampa, Idaho; son Erv (Robbin) Logan of Sandy, Utah; sister Marciel Pearson; sister-in-law Genie Pratt; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Funeral arrangements will be under the direction of Zeyer Funeral Chapel and services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 29 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints located at 121 N. Canyon Street, Nampa, Idaho with internment at the Melba Cemetery. A viewing will be held from, 7:00 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28 at Zeyer Funeral Chapel, 83 N. Midland Blvd. in Nampa. To express condolences please visit ZeyerFuneralChapel.com.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Feb. 26, 2020