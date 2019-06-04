|
|
Maurice (aka Paul) Kenneth Esposito
December 12, 1946 - May 8, 2019
Maurice Kenneth Esposito (aka Paul) passed away in his home in Caldwell Idaho May 8, 2019. He was born Dec 2 1946 in Camden NJ at Cooper Hospital to his Mother Dorothy Rayner. He had two sisters in Lorraine Lang and Sharon Dielski. His Nieces included Jeannine Cook-Yarworth and Misty Zeberlein. Paul served in the US Navy 1966-1972. Paul loved his Faithful Companion Dog Bella. Fast Motorcycles, Photography, Wood Working and Printing were among his passions. Paul requested not to have any formal Memorial Service. His Cremated Ashes will be spread in the Grand Tetons Mountains per his request. Donations, Memorials, etc, related to his death should be directed to the U.S. Navy Memorial Foundation.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on June 4, 2019