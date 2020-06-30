Maurine Amick
Maurine Renfro Amick
April 26, 1928 - June 25, 2020
Maurine Renfro Amick, 92, of Caldwell, went home to be with God on June 25, 2020. She passed peacefully surrounded by family. She will be honored by her family with a private graveside service.
Maurine was born April 26, 1928, in Cincinnati, Ohio, to Jack and Rose Renfro. She was the oldest of two children. Throughout her life, she lived in many different places, beginning her life in Cincinnati, Ohio, then on to Detroit, Michigan, and Dade County, Florida. In her teenage years, the family moved to California, settling in the Vallejo area, where she graduated from high school and met the love of her life, Ward Amick. As a Marine, Ward was stationed at Mare Island Naval Base, while Maurine worked as a civilian employee. The two met at a U.S.O. dance in 1947 and married in November of the same year in Reno, Nevada. In 1965, Ward, Maurine, and their four children moved to Westfall, Oregon, where the family farmed. In 1969, they sold the farm and bought into a partnership for Wilder Repair Shop, in Wilder, Idaho. Not long after, Ward and Maurine bought out their partners. Maurine began working for the Nampa Meridian Irrigation District in 1978. Ward and Maurine owned and operated Wilder Repair Shop until 1993 when they both retired.
Ward and Maurine enjoyed traveling together in their RV and eventually delighted in spending their winters in Yuma, Arizona. Upon Ward's passing in 2002, Maurine continued to live in Idaho for a few years. In 2005, she decided to move to Yuma full time. While living there, she developed a sweet friendship with Mindle Spencer of Bard, California. In 2008, the two married, and she was blessed to spend her latter years with him until his passing in 2016. She continued to live in Yuma for a short period of time until deciding to move to Colorado Springs, Colorado, to be closer to family. She made her way back to Idaho in 2019.
She is survived by three of her four children: Sharon (and Kenny) Aschenbrenner of Nampa, Idaho; Richard (and Karen) Amick of Colorado Springs, Colorado; Doug (and Sherry) Amick of Wilder, Idaho; one sibling, Jack (and Pat) Renfro of Benicia, California; nine grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her father, her mother, her first and second husbands, her son David, and her step-grandson, Greg.




Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
