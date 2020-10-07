Maxine Opal RussellOctober 7, 1919 - September 28, 2020Maxine Opal Russell went to be with her Lord and Savior on September 28, 2020, just 10 days before her 101 birthday. Maxine was born in Howell County, Missouri, in the city of Lanton on October 7, 1919, to Ollie and Grace Stephens. She was the second daughter and sister to Mildred. Her father died in the flu pandemic when Maxine was three years old. Her mother later married Richard Bridges and they raised the two girls in Brandsville, Missouri. Maxine graduated from Thomasville High School because her mother was a teacher and the girls were enrolled in the schools where their mother taught. After high school graduation, Maxine attended Baptist Bible School in Bolliver, Missouri for one year. In 1939, Maxine married Freeman Marland Russell in Pocatello, Idaho. Their first son, Dennis, was born in 1940 and their second son, Dale, was born in Salt Lake City in 1941. Freeman worked for the Union Pacific Railroad and took a position in Nampa, Idaho, where their third child, Connie, was born in 1945. They raised their three children in Nampa while enjoying many years of camping, hunting, and fishing.In their senior years, Maxine and Freeman traveled extensively with their RV fifth-wheel across the southern United States and Mexico for many winters. After being married 56 years, Freeman preceded Maxine in death in 1995. Later Maxine enjoyed making new friends at the Nampa Senior Center and was particularly fond of the regular group on Table No 9. She was also active in her church, The Church of God of Prophecy, and could be found reading her bible every morning with the goal of completing it every year. Maxine loved the Lord and lived her life by Christian principles.Maxine lived in her own home and drove until age 96 when her eyesight dimmed from macular degeneration and she moved to Yelm to live with her son, Dennis, and wife Barbara. She enjoyed family gatherings and particularly enjoyed a big celebration for her 90th birthday and another celebration when she turned 100. Almost everyone in the family attended those events. Maxine lived in Nampa over 75 years and maintained her home there so that she could come back and visit several times each of the four years that she lived in Yelm.Maxine is survived by her three children, Dennis (Barbara) of Nampa, Dr Dale Russell of Murrietta CA, and Dr. Connie Roberts of Ellensburg WA; grandchildren Carolee Hall, Kevin Russell (Terry), Kurt and Kyle Russell; Jay Russell (Lynn), Jesse Russell (Kylie); Heather Hamasaki (Chad) and Julianne Roberts; ten great grandchildren; and 4 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Freeman; her father, Ollie Stephens; her mother, Grace Bridges and step-father, Richard Bridges; her sister, Mildred Woods; her daughters-in-law Theresa Russell and Terry Russell and son-in-law Stan Roberts.Pastor Monte Holt will officiate at a memorial to be held at Alsip and Persons Funeral Chapel, 404 Tenth Ave S, Nampa, on October 10 at 12:00 p.m. Interment will be at Kohlerlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please give a donation to Hospice in honor of Maxine.