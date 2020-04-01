|
Maxine E Staggs
June 4, 1930 - March 26, 2020
Maxine E. (Griffith) Staggs, 89, of Caldwell, ID passed away in Nampa, ID on March 26, 2020.
A true Christian, Mom never had an unkind word for anyone, and was loved by all who met her.
Mickie, as she preferred to be called, was born in Poplar Bluff, MO to Fred and Lyndell (Sizemore) Griffith. At age 11, while being raised by her beloved Grandma Gertie, she was taken by her mother to IA, KY, TX, and finally Los Angeles. There, while in high school, she met Richard (Dick) E. Coughlin, and they were married shortly afterward. They later divorced in 1965. She met Thomas (TC) Staggs in 1970, was married in 1971, and she cared for him, until his death in 2011.
While caring for her family, she worked as a bookkeeper, until well into her 70s.
Mickie and Dick had four children, Judith, Richard, Timothy, and Kathleen. She is survived by her children, Judith's husband Ray, Richard's wife Angela, and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
In memoriam, please donate to the animal rescue of your choice.
At her request, no funeral services are planned at this time.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Apr. 1, 2020