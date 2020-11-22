1/1
May Matsui
1919 - 2020
May T Matsui
May 1, 1919 - November 14, 2020
Our loving Mother, sister, Auntie, and friend, May T. Matsui joined our Lord November 14, 2020. May was born in Middleton, Idaho on May 1, 1919 to parents Morio and Hiyako (Inaba) Matsumoto. She graduated from Middleton High School and Link's Business College in Boise, Idaho. May married Harry Matsui November 25, 1945. Together they farmed and were long time residents of Caldwell, Idaho.
May is survived by her two children, daughter Phyllis (Glenn) Willoughby and son Glen Matsui. Also survived by her siblings, Yoshi Fujii, Sue Kamo, Mitsue (Hiroshi) Sako, Tom Matsumoto, Dick Matsumoto and Elaine Crawford. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. May was preceded in death by her husband, parents, brothers Tod Matsumoto, Jun Matsumoto and sister Irene Yamada.
May's ceaseless work ethic, caring soul, and gentle smile will be remembered by all. May requested that no public funeral be held. A private family memorial will be held at a later date.




Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Flahiff Funeral Chapels
624 Cleveland Boulevard
Caldwell, ID 83606
(208) 779-1673
