Maynard Wesley Smith

November 17, 1939 - June 16, 2019

Maynard Wesley Smith 79 years old of Middleton died at home June 16, 2019. He was born

Nov.17,1939 in Richmond Utah to Ida Stella Andrus and William Wesley Smith.

Maynard married Arlene Lorraine Smith in Feb. 1958. Maynard's greatest loves of his life

was God and his wife and the three daughters and all the grandchildren, family and friends he

was blessed with. He enjoyed camping, hunting, salmon fishing and yard sales. Maynard was a

mechanic at M&R and B&T auto salvage in Caldwell, Idaho and also at Dan Wiebold ford in Nampa, Idaho.

He enjoyed fixing and painting old automobiles.

Maynard is survived by his wife Arlene Smith, his three daughters, Linda & Neil Cannady of Star Idaho,

Lila & Jim Trossbach of Caldwell Idaho, Patricia & Edward Hughes of Cathlamet Washington,

3 grandsons Wesley Cannady, Jason Wilson, Jay Hutchison, 4 granddaughters Cassie Query, Jennifer Wilson,

Melody Spencer, Sara Hutchison, also 21 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandson, brother Gary Smith

of Middleton Idaho, sister Darla & KC Cannon of Shoshone Idaho, brother Dwayne and Barbara Cary of Middleton

Idaho, sister in law Merle Smith of Middleton Idaho, numerous nephews and nieces.

He was preceded in death by his parents William Smith & Ida Cary, stepfather George Cary,

brother Jim Smith and sister Patricia Halbert Daley Klauser, Granddaughter Amanda Wilson and Great

granddaughter Zoe Mueller.

Maynard requested cremation and no service to be held. His strong guidance will be deeply missed.