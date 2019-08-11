|
Melanie Anne Larsen
July 11, 1952 - July 24, 2019
Melanie Anne Larsen passed away Wednesday, July 24, at home with her family by her side in Belfair, WA. She was born on July 11, 1952 in Nampa, ID to John and Patricia Lootens, the second child of thirteen. She grew up on the family farm near Homedale ID where she attended school participating in band and choir while graduating in 1970. A great deal of her time growing up on the farm was spent with her mother tending to the younger children and helping around the house. Upon graduation from high school, Melanie went into nurse's training at Caldwell Memorial Hospital becoming a Licensed Practical Nurse in the Fall of 1970. She was a very caring and conscientious nurse, a quality that she retained throughout her professional career and on into her later calling as a care giver for her handicapped brother, Patrick, and sister Donna. Melanie was a very sensitive, loving person who was genuinely concerned with other people's well-being and was always there when someone needed advice, she was a great listener. She lived by the philosophy "to give more than you receive" and was truly loved by everyone who knew her. Melanie had two beautiful children who were legally adopted by her second husband, Danny Larsen of Marsing,ID in April of 1980. They farmed together in the Marsing area, purchasing a farm in 1983, where they did their best to scratch out a living off the land. In 1999 they made the hard decision to give up farming, with both agreeing that it was time for a change in careers. Dan acquired a teaching certificate, while Melanie became a certified home provider for her brother Patrick. They moved to Ranchester, WY where Dan taught school on the Crow Indian Reservation while Melanie looked after Patrick. They were very happy in Wyoming and Melanie gathered many fond memories of their time there. In 2002, they moved to Lakeport, CA where Dan was offered a new position working for USDA, while Melanie continued to care for Patrick. When a position at the USDA came open in western Washington, they moved to Port Orchard, WA to be closer to Melanie's sisters and enjoyed a meaningful time with friends and family much closer. Melanie became health care provider for Donna, another of her siblings with mental disabilities. At the time of her death, Melanie and Dan had retired and were living in a cabin in the woods outside of Belfair, WA, enjoying a quiet life with each other and her sister, Donna. Melanie was preceded in death by her parents, John and Patricia and her brothers Christopher and Michael. She is survived by her husband Dan, their two children Monica Larsen and Matthew Larsen; and their three grandchildren, Ashley, Josh, and Jake. Her remaining siblings and their spouses are as follows: Sisters; Paula Van Lootens, Cheryl Falk (Joe), Donna Lisa Lootens, Brothers; Jack (Margo), Steve (Rosemary), Mark (Cindy), Keven (Jo), Kelly (Nikki), Phillip (Cheryl), and Patrick Lootens. Memorial Service will be Thursday, August 15, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Marsing Community Center, 126 Second St N., Marsing ID., 83639
Donations can be made to the or to any .
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Aug. 11, 2019