Home

POWERED BY

Services
Flahiff Funeral Chapels Inc
27 E Owyhee Ave
Homedale, ID 83628
(208) 337-3252
Viewing
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Flahiff Funeral Chapels Inc
27 E Owyhee Ave
Homedale, ID 83628
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Flahiff Funeral Chapels Inc
27 E Owyhee Ave
Homedale, ID 83628
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Melva Beck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Melva Beck


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Melva Beck Obituary
Melva C. Beck
December 12, 1931 - November 19, 2019
Melva Christensen Beck, 87, of Caldwell, passed away on November 19, 2019 at a local care center. She was born December 12, 1931 in Malad City, Idaho to Edsel and Edeth Christensen.
Melva was raised in Downey, Idaho. She graduated from Downey High School.
She worked for the telephone company in Pocatello, Id. Then she moved to Northern Idaho where she spent most of her life. Melva worked as a billing and insurance clerk for various area hospitals before retiring in Yuma with her husband Don.
Melva was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She held many different callings in the church; seminary teacher, Relief Society President, and an Ordinance Worker in the Temple. She also enjoyed knitting, crocheting and embroidery, and playing golf with her beloved Don.
She is survived by her son, Steve (Julie) Bailey; 6 grandchildren, Shaun (Lauor) Bailey, Kara (Colby) Hone, Tate (Hillary) Bailey, Alyssa (Ty) Baker, Heath (Lefi) Bailey, Kade (Haley) Bailey, Sandi (Dennis) Behn, Matt (Diana) Monica Behen, and Heather Behn; and 25 great-grandchildren; brother, Don Earl Christensen, Jay Harvey (Yuvonne) Christensen, Betty (Robert) Thomlison, Eileen McGinn, Delbert (Deanne) Christensen, Patricia (Stan) Christensen-Nelson, Doyle (Pamela)
Melva is preceded in death by her husband; Donald Jackson Beck; parents Edsel H. Christensen and Edith Egan Christensen; Arvon Christensen; sister, Della Mariano; brother, Thain Christensen; sister Sharon Christensen and her husband Joseph Stanely Colton; brother Earsel Howard Christensen
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 11 am in the Flahiff Funeral Chapels, 27 E. Owyhee Ave, Homedale Idaho, 83628. Viewing will be held from 10 am to 10:45 am prior to services. Interment will be held at the Middleton Cemetery, Middleton, Idaho following services.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Nov. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Melva's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -