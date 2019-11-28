|
|
Melva C. Beck
December 12, 1931 - November 19, 2019
Melva Christensen Beck, 87, of Caldwell, passed away on November 19, 2019 at a local care center. She was born December 12, 1931 in Malad City, Idaho to Edsel and Edeth Christensen.
Melva was raised in Downey, Idaho. She graduated from Downey High School.
She worked for the telephone company in Pocatello, Id. Then she moved to Northern Idaho where she spent most of her life. Melva worked as a billing and insurance clerk for various area hospitals before retiring in Yuma with her husband Don.
Melva was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She held many different callings in the church; seminary teacher, Relief Society President, and an Ordinance Worker in the Temple. She also enjoyed knitting, crocheting and embroidery, and playing golf with her beloved Don.
She is survived by her son, Steve (Julie) Bailey; 6 grandchildren, Shaun (Lauor) Bailey, Kara (Colby) Hone, Tate (Hillary) Bailey, Alyssa (Ty) Baker, Heath (Lefi) Bailey, Kade (Haley) Bailey, Sandi (Dennis) Behn, Matt (Diana) Monica Behen, and Heather Behn; and 25 great-grandchildren; brother, Don Earl Christensen, Jay Harvey (Yuvonne) Christensen, Betty (Robert) Thomlison, Eileen McGinn, Delbert (Deanne) Christensen, Patricia (Stan) Christensen-Nelson, Doyle (Pamela)
Melva is preceded in death by her husband; Donald Jackson Beck; parents Edsel H. Christensen and Edith Egan Christensen; Arvon Christensen; sister, Della Mariano; brother, Thain Christensen; sister Sharon Christensen and her husband Joseph Stanely Colton; brother Earsel Howard Christensen
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 11 am in the Flahiff Funeral Chapels, 27 E. Owyhee Ave, Homedale Idaho, 83628. Viewing will be held from 10 am to 10:45 am prior to services. Interment will be held at the Middleton Cemetery, Middleton, Idaho following services.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Nov. 28, 2019