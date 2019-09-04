|
Melvin Walter Jackson, Jr
With deepest sorrow, we announce that JR Melvin Jackson, age 21, our beloved son, brother, family member and friend, passed suddenly on Wednesday, August 21, 2019.
JR was born March 6, 1998, in Nampa, Idaho and raised in the Middleton area. He attended school in the Middleton school district where he found his passion for wrestling and wrestled for the Middleton School Wrestling Team from middle school on through high school. JR also went on to graduate from Middleton High School in 2016. JR enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, dirt biking, snowboarding, mechanicing, and he was a very skilled welder. Some things that will forever remain unforgettable about JR was his AMAZING smile, his "pick you up" off the ground hugs, and his respectful and protective nature towards women, especially his sisters.
There are no words to express how much JR loved his family…...his family was his life. He absolutely admired his father Melvin, and his mother Lisa was his rock. He so adored his little nieces and they truly adored their Uncle "JAR". He loved his brothers and sisters with all of his heart. To see this family together truly says it all. There is no denying the profound love and compassion that they have for each other and it is clear how much they all enjoy simply being around each other whether it be through thick or thin. The empty space left by the loss of JR will forever be felt in the hearts of his family.
JR is survived and will be missed every day by his father Melvin, his mother Lisa; brothers: Casey, Jacob and Shane; sisters: Sarah, Becca and Amber; nieces: Maci, Peyton, Blakeley, Rylee, Emalyn and Ashlynn; his loving aunts, uncles, cousins and many, many friends. JR was preceded in death by his brother Chad; Grandma Billie Dibben, Grandpa Cecil Jackson, and Grandma Delores Ellis; and is loved here on earth as well as in heaven.
JR, your time on earth was much too short and those who knew you, even just a little, lost a shining light in their lives. Our nights might be a little darker without you here with us but the stars in the heavens will be shining so much brighter.
We LOVE and MISS you so much…...XOXO
* Services will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Canyon Springs Church 1444 Cornell St. in Middleton, officiated by Pastor Mike Whitford. Burial will be held after the services at the Middleton Cemetery. The family has invited all to their family home for a potluck-style lunch and celebration of life directly after the burial service.
Condolences may be expressed at ZeyerFuneralChapel.com.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Sept. 4, 2019