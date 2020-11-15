1/1
Merlinda Santana
1932 - 2020
November 3, 1932 - November 11, 2020
Merlinda Santana, 88, of Nampa, Idaho went home to be with the Lord on November 11, 2020. She was born in Capulin, Colorado on November 3, 1932. Dad and mom moved to Nampa in July of 1969 with their nine children. Mom worked at Western Idaho Processing Plant from 1969 until the plant closed. Later, she worked for several years in the cafeteria of Centennial Elementary School. Mom enjoyed spending time with family, listening to Country music, barbecuing, playing table games, and Loteria. She loved yard sales, trips to Jackpot and watching her favorite TV game shows such as The Price is Right and Wheel of Fortune.
Mom will be remembered as a kind and loving friend, sister, aunt, grandmother of 24, great grandmother of 47, and great great grandmother of 19; with one on the way.
She is survived by her brother Harold Lucero and sister Pat Leach; her sons Mike (Jody) and Alan; her daughters Shirley Santana, Peggy Morin, Connie (Brett) Carlock, Karen Romero, Alva Santana, and Rosalie Santana.
Mom was preceded in death by her husband Adan, her son Ricky, daughter JoAnn; brother and sister in law Lorenzo and Lucy Rodriguez; her brothers in law and sisters in-law, Camilo and Katie Ochoa, Tony and Socorro Martinez, Max and Esperanza Archuleta, Joe and Eva Sandoval, Edward and Margaret Chavez, Clementina Santana, and Dora Sandoval.
Recitation of the Rosary will be held at 7:00 P.M. on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel. Due to Covid 19 this will be limited to family members only. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 A.M. Thursday, November 19, 2020 at St. Paul's Catholic Church, Nampa. Masks are recommended and will be available to anyone that needs one. Interment will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery. An online guest book is available at www.nampafuneralhome.com
A Celebration of Life will be planned in Merlinda's honor later this summer.




Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
18
Rosary
07:00 PM
Nampa Funeral Home
NOV
19
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Paul's Catholic Church
