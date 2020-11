Meryl Louise Larkin, 92, of Nampa, passed away October 28, 2020 at a local hospital. A public memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday, November 13, at Zeyer Funeral Chapel, 83 N Midland Blvd in Nampa, Idaho. A Zoom link will be provided by Zeyer Funeral Chapel for those unable to attend in person. A private burial will follow that same day at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery in Boise, Idaho. To read the obituary please visit ZeyerFuneralChapel.com . 208-467-7300