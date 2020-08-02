Michael Lester Anderson
Michael Lester Anderson was born on March 25, 1949 in Portland, Oregon. He went to be with the Lord at the age of 71 on July 21, 2020 at his home of natural causes. He was the son of Jack and Arleen Anderson. He graduated high school from high School in Alameda, California in 1967. He enlisted in the United States Marine Corp from 1968-1970 and left as a Sergeant E5. He received the Vietnam Service Medal for good conduct. Michael attended NNU receiving his bachelor's degree in elementary education. He worked as a 5th grade teacher at Lincoln Elementary School in Nampa, Idaho. He will be remembered for his friendly and funny personality. He enjoyed fishing, camping in the Sawtooths, spending time at the Oregon coast, playing guitar, BSU football, and attending church. Mike was not married and did not have children. He was preceded in death by his parents Jack and Arleen Anderson, and niece Jennifer Martinez. He is survived by his brother John (Joanne) Anderson; his nephews Leif Elgethun and Luke Anderson; and great nieces and nephews.
The family will have a private celebration of life later. In lieu of flowers please donate to your favorite charity
Condolences may be expressed at ZeyerFuneralChapel.com
