Michael Drew Calton

August 17, 1939 - July 21, 2020

Michael Drew Calton went to be with the Lord Tuesday, July 21st, 2020. He was born Aug.17, 1939 in Oakland, California to William Lawrence Calton and Mary Anne Mansell. He graduated in 1957 from Caldwell High school. He married Sharon Lee Munson August 5, 1960 and they divorced in 1977. Together they had 3 children: Rebecca DeBoer (Michael), Todd Calton (Brooke), and Veronica Marshall (Steve). He served in the Army from1962-1964 at Fort Bragg, N.C. He married Jacqueline Kay Hochhalter July 15, 1977. Her two children are Terri Aldrich (George) and Rick Hochhalter. He worked many years for Nampa Floor Covering and then started his own tile setting business, M & J Tile. He retired from Lloyd's Lumber in Nampa.

He will be remembered for his cute, witty ways, sense of humor, and kind, loving heart. He enjoyed BBQs, fishing, and camping. He was a hard working man, and his work showed his precision and skills. He is survived by his wife Jackie, his and her children, and 11 grandchildren and almost 6 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents and grandson Jacob Calton. The memorial will be held Saturday, July 25th, 2020 at 10 am at Nampa Christian Center. Located at 1423 2nd St. S. , Nampa, ID, 83651. There will not be a reception to follow.In lieu of flowers, please send donations to your favorite charities.





