1/1
Michael Lenington
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael G. Lenington
May 3, 1954 - September 18, 2020
At his request, no services will be held for Michael G. Lenington, 66, of Lakeside, formerly of Caldwell, Idaho. Private cremation rites were held at Ocean View Memory Gardens in Coos Bay.
On September 18, 2020, Mike's earthly chains were broken and he was finally set free. He was born and raised in Dallas, Texas. After graduating from high school, he joined the United States Army where he served six years. During this time, he met his first wife, Kit, and they moved to Idaho after he was honorably discharged. Out of this union a baby girl was born. Because of his service in the Army where he worked in a medical lab, he continued his career as a medical technologist and graduated from Boise State University with a Bachelors of Science Degree. He started working at West Valley Medical Center in 1979 and worked his way up to Lab Director. This is where he met his second wife, Debbie, and they had two children together. After a 27 year career at the hospital and marriage, he moved to Nampa and took a job at Saltzer Medical Clinic. During this time, he met his third wife, Twila. They moved to Reedsport, Oregon where Mike took a job at Lower Umpqua Hospital as the Laboratory Director. In 2017, Mike was excited to finally retire. He volunteered at the Aquarium in Newport and worked with the Red Cross. He finally settled with his two dogs in Lakeside, Oregon.
The few people in Mike's life who were close to him enjoyed his dry sense of humor. He loved to mountain bike, ride his touring bike from Caldwell to the Oregon Coast several times, skiing, running, coaching soccer, going to BSU football games and riding his motorcycle. Mike always dreamed of moving to the Oregon Coast and said it was like he was on vacation every day.
Mike is survived by Kit, Heather, and a grandchild; Debbie Lenington; son, Chris ( Ashlie ) and grandson Oliver; daughter, Becky ( Ryan ) and their children Dylan, Rylie and Ben; and Twila Lenington and her daughter Tiffani.
Mike was preceded in death by his mother, father and stepmother. He had an older and younger brother who were estranged from him.
Mike was loved by all and we were saddened at the news of his death. May he finally be at peace.
Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
North Bend Chapel
2014 McPherson Street
North Bend, OR 97459
(541) 756-0440
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by North Bend Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved