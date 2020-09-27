Michael G. Lenington
May 3, 1954 - September 18, 2020
At his request, no services will be held for Michael G. Lenington, 66, of Lakeside, formerly of Caldwell, Idaho. Private cremation rites were held at Ocean View Memory Gardens in Coos Bay.
On September 18, 2020, Mike's earthly chains were broken and he was finally set free. He was born and raised in Dallas, Texas. After graduating from high school, he joined the United States Army where he served six years. During this time, he met his first wife, Kit, and they moved to Idaho after he was honorably discharged. Out of this union a baby girl was born. Because of his service in the Army where he worked in a medical lab, he continued his career as a medical technologist and graduated from Boise State University with a Bachelors of Science Degree. He started working at West Valley Medical Center in 1979 and worked his way up to Lab Director. This is where he met his second wife, Debbie, and they had two children together. After a 27 year career at the hospital and marriage, he moved to Nampa and took a job at Saltzer Medical Clinic. During this time, he met his third wife, Twila. They moved to Reedsport, Oregon where Mike took a job at Lower Umpqua Hospital as the Laboratory Director. In 2017, Mike was excited to finally retire. He volunteered at the Aquarium in Newport and worked with the Red Cross. He finally settled with his two dogs in Lakeside, Oregon.
The few people in Mike's life who were close to him enjoyed his dry sense of humor. He loved to mountain bike, ride his touring bike from Caldwell to the Oregon Coast several times, skiing, running, coaching soccer, going to BSU football games and riding his motorcycle. Mike always dreamed of moving to the Oregon Coast and said it was like he was on vacation every day.
Mike is survived by Kit, Heather, and a grandchild; Debbie Lenington; son, Chris ( Ashlie ) and grandson Oliver; daughter, Becky ( Ryan ) and their children Dylan, Rylie and Ben; and Twila Lenington and her daughter Tiffani.
Mike was preceded in death by his mother, father and stepmother. He had an older and younger brother who were estranged from him.
Mike was loved by all and we were saddened at the news of his death. May he finally be at peace.
Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com
. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.