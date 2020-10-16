Michael Steven McKinsey
July 1, 1975 - October 2, 2020
It is with sad hearts that we announce the passing of Michael Steven McKinsey on October 2, 2020. Born, July 1, 1975 to Terri Jo McKinsey and Robert Bland; Mike joined the Air Force in April 1997 and served honorably as an Aircraft Armament System Specialist until leaving the service in March 2000.
Mike was a carpenter by trade and reached Journeyman in March 2018, he was also a member of the UBC. On May 29, 2016, Mike married Amanda Blaylock. He became a dad to Lucius and Kairi and together they had Korbin (Bambino).
Mike loved the Seattle Seahawks, the Boston Redsox, and his dog Baxter.
Mike was preceded in death by his mother Terri Jo, and his grandparents. He is survived by his wife Amanda; children: Lucius, Kairi, and Korbin; Kreg Plum, Ashlyn Plum, Benjamin Farwell, his "momma" Judy; a brother, 3 sisters, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Mike you will forever be missed. "I got you"
A viewing and visitation will be held from 11:00 to 1:00 pm, Monday, October 19, 2020 at Accent Funeral Home. A graveside service will be at 2:00 pm Tuesday October 20, 2020 at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Accent Funeral Home. Condolences to the family can be left at www.accentfuneralhome.com