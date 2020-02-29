|
Michael "Mike" Wallace Nihart
September 3, 1948 - February 20, 2020
Michael Wallace Nihart, beloved husband, father, and grandfather passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020 after a long and courageously fought battle with cancer. He died at home with family and friends at his side.
Mike was born September 3, 1948 to Harold and Vivian (Wallace) Nihart. His parents would divorce in 1954 but Mike continued to live in Nampa with his mother, three brothers, and one sister. He remained here until his passing. He was a graduate of Nampa High School class of 1966. He attended Boise Jr. College after graduation but after one year decided to enlist in the US Navy. He spent four years in the Navy serving on a destroyer sailing to many different ports and seeing several different countries. His last two years he was home ported in Naples, Italy. After returning home, he would reconnect and later marry Deborah (Debbie) Byington on December 2, 1972. She brought to this union a son, Wayne, whom Mike loved and cared for always. He would later adopt Wayne saying he wanted to make sure he always knew he had a father who was there for him and loved him. They would later be blessed with the birth of a daughter, Michelle, and another son, Scott. Mike and Debbie have been together all these many years.
Mike was employed as an auto mechanic for Dobbs Motor in Nampa. He later worked as a car salesman but would eventually go back into the shop working as the shop manager. Dobbs Motor was sold to Latham Chrysler and Mike continued in that position until the time he opened his own repair shop M&D Auto. After several years, Mike decided to close this shop and he would eventually go to work for Brown Bus. At the time of his retirement he was employed by them as their shop foreman.
Mike loved to camp and fish. We spent many weekends in the mountains throughout Idaho enjoying the company of family and friends. Mike played softball in the summers on the Dobbs Motor team. He was a Boise State Bronco fan and supporter of the team. He started attending football games in the 80's and went on to becoming a Bronco Booster. Home games were spent with family and friends barbequing and tailgating in the Boise State parking lot. Over the years Mike traveled to a number of away football games with family and friends as well. Mike enjoyed many years riding his Harley and taking Debbie on trips to a number of places including Sturgis and other locations. All other times he enjoyed spending with his kids and grandkids.
Mike is survived by his wife, Debbie; sons, Wayne Nihart (Autumn) and Scott Nihart (CoraAnn); and daughter, Michelle Nihart Mehr (Darrin). He had been blessed with eight grandchildren whom he loved dearly, Paige, Payton, Parker, Aiden, Brady, James, Joseph, and Ben; one sister, Gayle Nordstrom of Portland; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was proceeded in death by his mother, Vivian Crabtree; father, Harold Nihart; three brothers, Marc Nihart, Ronold Nihart, and Raymond Nihart.
A visitation will be held on Monday, March 2, 2020 from 11:00 am - 12:00 pm at Alsip & Persons Funeral Chapel, 404 10th Ave. S., Nampa followed by a 1:00 pm graveside service at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, 15862 S. Indiana Ave., Caldwell. After the services we invite each of you to join us at Mike and Deb's house for a reception to honor Mike.
At this time we would like to thank the many doctors and nurses that had a part in the care for Mike. Each of you gave him wonderful care and showed him great compassion and respect. A special thank you to the wonderful staff at the Lighthouse Hospice. We didn't get much of a chance to get to know each of you, but you still managed to bring such comfort to each of us.
Arrangement have been entrusted to Alsip and Persons Funeral Chapel, to send condolences online please visit: www.alsippersons.com
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Feb. 29, 2020