Michael Scherer, 46, of Boise, passed away August 25, 2019. A visitation will be held 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm, Monday, September 2, 2019 at Bowman Funeral Parlor, 10254 W Carlton Bay Garden City. A graveside service will be held, 10:00 am, Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Dry Creek Cemetery, 9600 Hill Road, Boise, with a funeral service to follow beginning at 12:00 pm at Treasure Valley Bible Church, 12251 W. Ustick Rd., Boise. To read full obituary please visit www.bowmanfuneral.com. 208-853-3131
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Aug. 30, 2019