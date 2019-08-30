Home

Bowman Funeral Parlor
10254 W Carlton Bay Dr
Garden City, ID 83714
(208) 853-3131
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bowman Funeral Parlor
10254 W Carlton Bay Dr
Garden City, ID 83714
Graveside service
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Dry Creek Cemetery
9600 Hill Road
Boise, ID
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
12:00 PM
Treasure Valley Bible Church
12251 W. Ustick Rd.
Boise, ID
Michael Scherer


1973 - 2019
Michael Scherer Obituary
Michael Scherer, 46, of Boise, passed away August 25, 2019. A visitation will be held 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm, Monday, September 2, 2019 at Bowman Funeral Parlor, 10254 W Carlton Bay Garden City. A graveside service will be held, 10:00 am, Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Dry Creek Cemetery, 9600 Hill Road, Boise, with a funeral service to follow beginning at 12:00 pm at Treasure Valley Bible Church, 12251 W. Ustick Rd., Boise. To read full obituary please visit www.bowmanfuneral.com. 208-853-3131
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Aug. 30, 2019
