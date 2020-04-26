|
Michael Paul West, 44, of Nampa, passed away Wed. Apr. 22, 2020. Viewing 6 to 7:30 PM, Tues. Apr. 28, at Zeyer Funeral Chapel, 83 N Midland Blvd, Nampa. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak and, by request of the Church and Government only one person (or household) may enter the viewing room at a time and there will be no congregating in the lobby or other space in the funeral chapel. To read the full obituary or express condolences please visit ZeyerFuneralChapel.com. 208-467-7300
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Apr. 26, 2020