Zeyer Funeral Chapel
83 North Midland Boulevard
Nampa, ID 83651
(208) 467-7300
Viewing
Tuesday, Apr. 28, 2020
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Zeyer Funeral Chapel
83 North Midland Boulevard
Nampa, ID 83651
Michael West


1975 - 2020
Michael West Obituary
Michael Paul West, 44, of Nampa, passed away Wed. Apr. 22, 2020. Viewing 6 to 7:30 PM, Tues. Apr. 28, at Zeyer Funeral Chapel, 83 N Midland Blvd, Nampa. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak and, by request of the Church and Government only one person (or household) may enter the viewing room at a time and there will be no congregating in the lobby or other space in the funeral chapel. To read the full obituary or express condolences please visit ZeyerFuneralChapel.com. 208-467-7300
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Apr. 26, 2020
