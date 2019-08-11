|
|
Michael Wood
August 3, 1964 - July 25,2019
Michael "Mike" Wood, 54, of Wasilla, Alaska, passed away peacefully in the arms of his loving wife on July 25, 2019 after a long courageous battle with cancer.
Mike was born August 3, 1964, in Newport News, Virginia, and raised in St. Louis, Missouri. He was united in marriage to Krista (King) August 17, 2002.
Mike served his country his entire adult life, 37 years combined Military and FBI service.
Mike served in the U.S. Army as a Master Sergeant with 7th Special Forces Group(Airborne) deploying throughout the world, including Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan, 2004. He was also the recipient of the Bronze Star.
Mike continued serving his country when he joined the FBI as an Intelligence Analyst in 2004, following his 22 year military career. He was assigned to the Jackson, Mississippi Field Office and later promoted to Supervisory Intelligence Analyst. In 2015 Mike transferred to the Anchorage, Alaska Division, where he served as the Intelligence Program Coordinator until his death.
Mike was a loving husband of 16 years, and an amazing father to his children. Mike enjoyed many things; playing the bass in the evenings, hunting and fishing with his sons, and cherished time spent with his friends and family.
Mike's faith was very dear to him, throughout his illness he never wavered. Mike was a former member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Brandon, Mississippi and an active member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, Chugiak, Alaska.
Mike is survived by his beloved wife Krista(King); his four sons Michael(Abby) and grand-daughter Braelyn of Raleigh, North Carolina; Kristopher(Kara) of Republic, Missouri; Skyler and Collin of Wasilla, Alaska; his sister Diane(Jerry) Jones of Cottontown, Tennessee; mother and father-in-law Carolyn and Ron King of Nampa, Idaho; sister-in-laws Delaynia(John) Winchester and Nicole(Mike) Dodge of Nampa, Idaho; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Mike is preceded in death by his parents Albert Wood and Marilyn Smith, his aunt Kathleen Abate and uncles Robert and Thomas Filla.
A Memorial Service will be held 11 am, Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Chugiak, Alaska.
Military honors and interment will be observed at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Seattle Cancer Care Alliance (SCCA), with an indication that they are in memory of Michael Albert Wood, or to make an online donation, visit SCCA Donation page at: https://secure.seattlecca.org/ Donations made in memory of Michael will be designated for Multiple Myeloma Research.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Aug. 11, 2019