Micheal (Mike) R. Dennis
August 3, 1952 - November 26, 2019
Mike passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 26th. He was only 67 years old.
Mike grew up in the tiny town of Notus, spending time with family, fishing, bird hunting, goofing around and farming with his dad, Ben. He had two sisters, Kathy and Connie. He was a fun-loving kid that played trumpet, raised a cow in FFA, often attended church by himself, and participated in Boy Scouts and Boys State.
He graduated with honors and moved to the "Big City" to attend BSU. He studied computers back when computers were the size of a room. After graduating, he went back to farming.
One spring day in May 1974, he got a surprise call that Linda Maxwell was in town. Mike had met Linda in high school when he dropped a caramel apple on her head. During her short visit, Mike fell in love and quickly proposed - she said, "Yes!" Mike traveled to San Jose, California to move Linda back to Idaho. They married in July of the same year.
The newlyweds settled in Notus and Mike continued to farm. They bought their first home, car, and 2 years later welcomed Jeremy, the first of two boys. Jeremy loved to ride in the tractor with his dad. Around 1980, Mike needed a change; they moved to Caldwell and bought a 7-Eleven convenience store. At about the same time they had Ryan, their second son. Ryan's birth weight even made a fun billboard for their new business; he weighed 7-11!
Three years later, Mike needed a bit of fresh air, actually 35 years' worth, so he sold the store to start Mike's Lawn Service. It was a great business for Mike. He was outside again, which he loved and got lots of exercise, on average 18,000+ steps a day. He worked 6 days a week and at his peak, he did over 70+ lawns a week by himself. He learned a great deal about small engines and how they break down, a lot. One of Jeremy's first jobs was helping Mike on Saturdays. He always looked forward to getting huge doughnuts and lunch with his dad. Ryan also got in on the action and has been working with him ever since and will continue the business moving forward.
When he wasn't working, you could find Mike in his huge garden, which he cared for every year, or playing golf, a passion of his. He shared his love of golf with his sons and even with his grandkids. Once, he even got a hole in one!
Mike was a quiet man with a great sense of humor, a very loving and caring husband and dad. He was always there for his family. He attended events, school, baseball, bowling, etc. He made time with his kids to play catch, fish, watch old westerns, horror and sci-fi movies. He took his family on yearly camping trips and taught his sons how to wield an occasional screwdriver. Above all, he showed love and respect for others. It showed in how he helped his clients, friends, and family.
Mike will be missed by all, especially his wife of 45 years Linda, two sons Jeremy and Ryan, Jeremy's wife Lura and their three children, as well as his surviving sister Kathy, sisters-in-law, his nieces and nephews and many, many more.
We are so blessed to have had you in our lives. You are loved and missed. Thank you for all you did for us.
