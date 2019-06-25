Michelle Ann Bean

November 13, 1967 - June 19, 2019

Michelle Ann Bean, a 51 year old Nampa woman, passed away, peacefully at home from complications associated with colon cancer.

She was survived by her 4 children, Holly,Michael,Trei,and Shamai. her mother Marcia, her father Clyde, her husband of 14 years William DeGroat, and 10 grandchildren.

Michelle was a fearless woman, a fierce mother and grandmother, and a beautiful soul. She was a kind ,loving person with a giant heart. She loved to help others and always committed random acts of kindness.

Her passion was reuniting lost pets with their owners.She worked tirelessly in this endeavor.She spent day and night managing posts on facebook rescue groups, or even going out and searching for someone else's lost baby herself.She was admired by many in the rescue community and in life.She had lots of help from many friends in these rescue efforts, namely Shae DeBerry and Cal-Jen Tanouye, and too many others to mention. Michelle was "the Voice for the Voiceless",and her passion and efforts will surely be missed.

Michelle's love and legacy shall live on forever in our hearts and our souls.

" As a tale, so is a life; Not how long it is, but how good it is, is what matters"

Memorial service info will be announced via Michelle's Facebook page soon. Published in Idaho Press Tribune on June 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary