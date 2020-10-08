Michelle Reana Miyoshi

February 20, 1958 - October 2, 2020

Michelle Reana Miyoshi, of Caldwell, passed away Oct. 2, 2020, at St. Luke's in Boise. Michelle was born Feb. 20, 1958, in The Dalles, Oregon to Paul & Darlene (Habeck) Madison.

Michelle worked for Metro Community Services as an elderly home care assistant. She enjoyed thrift store shopping, collecting anything tweety bird, collecting salt and pepper shakers of all shapes, sizes, and colors, and playing barbies with her great-granddaughter.

Survivors include daughter Carrie Lantz, of Nampa; son Robert (Patti) Carter, of Nampa; daughter Ellen (Shawn) Tobin, of Wessington Springs, SD. Grandkids: James, Nicole, Renae, Taylor, Thomas, Abbie, Nathan, Willow, Cody, and Colby. Great-Grandkids: Lilliana and Lydia.





