Michelle N. Sheriff
April 11, 1948 - December 21, 2019
Michelle N. Sheriff, 71, of Nampa, left this Earth and went to be with our Lord on December 21, 2019 in Boise of natural causes. She was born on April 11, 1948 to Ralph and Nellie Sheriff in Seneca, South Carolina. Her father was in construction and they moved around to various places, and Michelle eventually graduated from high school in California.
She had three children and loved spending time with them and her grandchildren. In August of 1989, she married Stephen Trulove. Together they enjoyed gardening, especially flowers, as they matched her light and cheery disposition. She was active in church. She also loved the wood, camping and walking through natures natural temples.
She is preceded in death by her father Ralph Sheriff. She is survived by her husband Stephen Trulove; her mother Nellie Sheriff; her children LaDale Fink, Lawton Crogh and Lason Crough; her sisters Ande Carrol and Nikki Batson; and brothers Jerome and Shawn Sheriff.
A memorial service will be held Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 10:00 AM at The First Assembly of God "The Domes" Church in Caldwell. Condolences can be given at www.flahifffuneralchapel.com
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Jan. 14, 2020