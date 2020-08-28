1/1
Miguel MuÑOz
1970 - 2020
Miguel G. Muñoz
September 29, 1970 - August 18, 2020
We lost a wonderful, husband, father, son and brother. Miguel "Mike" Muñoz, 49, of Caldwell, Idaho passed away suddenly, Tuesday, August 18, 2020. A viewing will be held on Sunday, August 30th from 5-7:00 P.M. at Flahiff Funeral Chapel, 624 Cleveland Blvd. in Caldwell. Funeral mass will be held at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church, 1122 W. Linden Street on Monday, August 31st at 10:00 A.M. with a graveside service to follow at Canyon Hill Cemetery.
Mike was born September 29, 1970 in Caldwell, to Pedro Sr. and Otilia Muñoz. He graduated from Caldwell High. Mike proudly served his country in the U.S Navy. He traveled the world on aircraft carrier USS America and fought proudly during Desert Shield/Desert Storm. After discharge, he settled back to Caldwell and became a loyal employee of Micron for 20 years.
He enjoyed watching all football games, but his team was the Dallas Cowboys. He enjoyed camping trips to Wallowa, McCall, and trips to Washington. He had a passion for cooking; his favorite was pozole, but he was most known for his barbecues. He was our Chef Muñoz. Mike enjoyed watching cooking shows and would share what he viewed with his family, coworkers and friends. He was a roller-dome speed-skating parent and enjoyed going to meets and rooting for Cidalia and her team. He always managed to make time for a father/daughter day and made sure they knew he was proud of all their accomplishments. Mike enjoyed dancing to Tejano music and would share his love for music. He was an avid carpool buddy. He enjoyed carpooling with his buddies from Micron and having social lunches with them.
Mike is survived by his wife, Rachel Mendoza; children: Moriah Medrano, Cidalia Muñoz, Vanessa Espinoza, godson Joseph Acosta, and goddaughter Angelina Pesina; siblings: Pete Jr., Joe, Robert, Nick, Ramiro, Ricardo, Lorenzo, Marty, Rosalee, Victoria, Alex, Barrio and Isreal; and numerous Tios, Tias, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He is preceded in celebration of life by his father, Pedro Muñoz Sr. and siblings, Ramon Muñoz and Johnny Martinez.




Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
30
Viewing
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Flahiff Funeral Chapels
AUG
31
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church
1 entry
August 24, 2020
My Heartfelt Sympathy goes out to Mike's family during this time of sorrow and loss. Praying that the peace that only God can give will embrace you during this difficult time as you feel His Love, and hold onto His promise of eternal life through His Son, Jesus.
Melanie Grider
Coworker
