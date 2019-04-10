Mildred Jean Kroon, Ten Hulzen, Schmid, Didericksen

April 13, 1928 - March 28, 2019

Mildred Jean Kroon, Ten Hulzen, Schmid, Didericksen was born April 13, 1928, in Adams Township, Gage County, Nebraska, to Dutch/American parents; Adrian Garrit Kroon, and Tillie Wissink, Kroon. Millie was the youngest of seven, and the last survivor of her Siblings. She attended school at Firth, Nebraska, graduating as Class Salutatorian.

Mom married our Dad, Elmer D. Ten Hulzen and they persevered through raising four children, difficult financial times and numerous household relocation's, ending their marriage (but not their friendship), when we children were grown.

Mom soldiered on, advancing her formal education at Big Bend College, Moses Lake, Washington (on the Dean's List). Mom used her newly acquired skills to secure employment with International Titanium, Inc., of Moses Lake, Washington, eventually becoming married to Lloyd J. Schmid. Lloyd and Mom were separated by Lloyd's passing, in 1999.

Mom made plans for relocation near her children, to Caldwell, Idaho, but was approached with a more appealing proposal by one Homer C. Didericksen. Mom and Homer's marriage also ended with Homer's passing, in 2016.

Millie took up residency at Lenity Senior Living in Caldwell, Idaho, in May, 2017, where she enjoyed frequent visits and outings with her Children, Grandchildren and others.

Mildred Jean Kroon, Ten Hulzen, Schmidt, Didericksen transitioned peacefully to Glory on March 28, 2019, at West Valley Medical Center, Caldwell, Idaho.

Survivors include children; Steven D. (Gloria) Ten Hulzen, Sue Ten Hulzen, Henrichs, Patrick, David R. (Nancy) Ten Hulzen, MD., and Debra J. (Greg) Hardy, as well as numerous Cousins, Nieces, Nephews, Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren and dear friends.

There will be a Celebration Of Millie's Life, graciously hosted by Lenity Senior Living, 4119 Lenity Living Avenue, Caldwell, Idaho, at 2:00 PM, on Saturday, April 13 (Mom's Birthday), 2019. All are welcomed to attend and share memories. Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Apr. 10, 2019