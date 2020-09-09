Mildred Louise Mumford
08/03/1919 - 09/05/2020
Mildred L. Mumford, 101 years old of Kuna passed away peacefully on September 5, 2020 at a Meridian care facility. The last six months of her life were spent isolated because of the Covid 19 pandemic. She sometimes struggled understanding why we couldn't come in to see her but she enjoyed our window visits. She did end up testing positive for Covid 19 a couple of weeks ago but thankfully didn't really have any symptoms except for weakness.
Mildred was born August 3, 1919 in Kuna Idaho to Samuel N. and Lulu Blanche (Putman) Jerome, the third of seven children. She lived in the Kuna area all of her life, until recent years in Meridian at an assisted living facility. She graduated from Kuna High School in 1937. She married John B. Mumford on March 2, 1940. Most of their married life was spent on the farm, living on their last place together for 40 years. John passed away in 1986 and Mildred continued living on the farm for seven more years before moving into town. Mildred always enjoyed their farm life, gardening, freezing corn, canning peaches and growing lots of flowers. Her specialty seemed to be the hosting of friends and family for dinners and picnics, both large and small groups. After her children were through school she enjoyed working in the school lunch program for a few years. Johnny and Mildred enjoyed several post retirement years camping and fishing, many times with grandchildren, also wood gathering with friends Mel and Joyce Baker.
Through the years, trips were made to Colorado, California, Oregon to see interesting places, but most of all to connect with relatives and friends. They enjoyed a special trip to Victoria, B. C. with her sister Pauline and husband Franklin. After John's death, Mildred visited Branson and Everton Missouri where her father grew up. Several trips to family Church camp at Warm Lake followed with Kuna friends. Later she took up painting and participated in Kuna Craft Club. Most prominently of all, she took interest in the people and ministry of the Kuna Baptist church all of her life with the exception of the last few years in while in assisted living. She first attended church with the family riding from the farm to Kuna in a horse drawn wagon more than 100 years ago. Her relationship with Jesus her Lord and Savior never faltered.
Beside her husband, she is preceded in death by her parents, and infant daughter Janice Ruth, and her siblings: brothers Ermil, Mark, and Paul, sisters Pauline, Esther and Ruth.
Those surviving her are her son and daughter in-law Keith and Mary Mumford. Her daughter and son-in-law Karen and Jim Lowery. Grand children Cathy (Les) Patterson, Anita (Bob) Vinje, Ryan (Jeri)Lowery and Eric (Janel) Lowery. Eight Great Grand Children, Logan (Heather)Patterson, Laura (Tom)Sharp, Jeff Vinje, Robert Vinje, Taylor Lowery, Kade Lowery, Dakota Lowery and Ian Lowery. Five Great Great GrandChildren - Ivan, Leisel, Linnea Patterson and Moriah and Jubilee Sharp. Also surviving are sisters-in-law Bonnie Jerome, Winnie Jerome and Mrs. James Mumford Jr. (Karen) as well as a host of cherished nieces and nephews and other extended family members.
Our thanks to Spring Creek Assisted Living and All Care Hospice for their care to mom in the 12 years she lived there.
Private graveside services will be held at the Kuna Cemetery conducted by Accent Funeral Home of Meridian.
Remembrances may be left for Mildred's family on her web page at www.AccentFuneral.com
. Services are under the care of Accent Funeral Home and Cremation, Meridian. 208-888-5833.