Mildred Georgine Ross
July 8, 1923 - April 30, 2020
Georgine Ross left this earth to be with her Lord on April 30, 2020.
She was born in Chappell, Nebraska on July 8,1923 to Harold Bixby and Sylvia Truax. The family moved several times when Georgine was young, eventually settling in Nampa, Idaho, where she spent 76+ years.
She graduated from Caldwell High School in 1940. It was there that she met Eldon Beer and later married in 1941. In 1951, she and Eldon moved to Buhl, Idaho where they bought the John Deere Implement Company. At that time, they were blessed with the adoption of a baby boy, whom they named Barney. Over her life, she mentioned several times that ,"he brought the greatest of joys to their lives".
In 1957, they sold the company and returned to Nampa. Georgine worked a short time for Braun Studios until going to work for Idaho Power, where she spent 27 years until her retirement in 1984.
Following her retirement, she bought a home in Yuma, Arizona, where she spent several winters "snowbirding". When her son's health began to deteriorate, Georgine returned to Nampa permanently, to assist in his care until his untimely death in 2012.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands, son, siblings Jean Bixby, Berl (Makinson), Rex and Rodney Bixby, nephew Steven Bixby, and niece Virginia Makinson.
She is survived by her brother-in-law, Orin Makinson, nephews David, Mike, Ron, and Stu Bixby, Jon Nicholson, nieces Valerie Dawidczik, Jan McCasland, Wendy Ricks, Kelly and Cris Nicholson.
Much appreciation is given to Jeff Reimers, PA-C at Primary Health in Nampa, Idaho, Mickey Weimer, St. Alphonsus Hospice staff, and Aspen Valley Senior Living Community, Boise, Idaho for their loving attentions.
Donations may be made to the charity of your choice or to the First Church of the Nazarene in her name. A memorial service will be determined at a later date, under the direction of Alsip-Persons Funeral Home. Please visit their website at www.alsippersons.com for updates.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on May 6, 2020.