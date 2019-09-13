|
Mildred Lee Wagnon
January 14, 1929 - September 6, 2019
Mildred Lee Wagnon, 90, entered eternal rest Friday, September 6, 2019. Mildred was born January 14, 1929, to William and Eunice Townzen in Tioga, Texas. She graduated from Tuscola High School in 1946.
On July 12, 1949, she married "Dub" William. R. Wagnon, Jr. They were blessed with two children, Bill and Kathy. After God, family was her first priority. She worked and sacrificed to insure her family the best possible life. Kids wanted to play at "Millie's house" because she would stop and play, too.
Mildred loved writing letters, helping where needed & preferred working in the background without recognition. She will be remembered for her smiles, kindness and love of people.
Mildred was preceded in death by her husband, son, and several siblings.
She is survived by: brother, B.F. (IvaNell) Townzen; sister, Elna Flanagan; daughter Kathy (Dale) McNutt; daughter-in-law, Debra Wagnon; grandsons: Chad (Denise) & Erik Wagnon & Cory (Amanda) McNutt; granddaughter Lora (Jared) Jones and great grandkids: Debbie & Milei Wagnon; Justin, Caleb, & Devin Jones; Ayla McNutt and several cousins. Her nieces and nephews will miss their "Aunt Pill".
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, September 16, 2019 at the Dry Creek Cemetery in Boise. Arrangements are under the direction of the Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel where an online guest book is available at www.nampafuneralhome.com
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Sept. 13, 2019