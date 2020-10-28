Mitch Lundquist

1952 - 2020

Mitchell Dennis Lundquist passed away on Wednesday, October 14th in Ashland, Oregon. Our dad's 67 years were full of watching every WWII documentary ever produced (you should see this man's VHS collection!), having deep reverence for nature, making exceptional sourdough pancakes, turning mundane occurrences into very good stories, and being immensely proud of his two daughters. Thanks for giving both of us our sense of humor (no offense, Mom), our quickness to tears, and being an exemplar of living life in whatever way feels truest to you. We will eat some bean soup in your honor and be sure to save up our best stories to tell you when we see you again.

Mitch is survived by his siblings, his daughters and son-in-law, his grandson (who he memorably and affectionately referred to as "a little freekus!"), and his partner, Susan. He is greatly missed.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store